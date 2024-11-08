Govt Criticizes PPTA Over Disruptive Union Meetings, Urges Focus on Student Learning

The Government has publicly called on the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) to prioritize student learning after recent union meetings led to partial school closures, which disrupted students' classroom time. Education Minister Ms Stanford emphasized that parents expect uninterrupted school hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stating that the PPTA’s actions undermine these expectations and detract from the government’s emphasis on achievement and attendance.

“Students deserve consistent learning time, and their education should not be compromised by paid union meetings (PUMs),” Ms. Stanford said. “Under the new Education Regulations 2024, there is no provision for schools to close for PUMs. Both the Employment Relations Act and the Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement require that arrangements are made with school boards to ensure schools stay open during union meetings.”

Ms Stanford urged the PPTA to act in good faith, working closely with school boards and the Ministry of Education to avoid further disruptions to students’ learning. She cited concerns over student achievement levels, noting that only 45% of students currently meet the NCEA standard in mathematics and 58% in reading, highlighting the critical need for uninterrupted education.

“We want our tamariki to have every opportunity to thrive. Teachers play a vital role in modeling the importance of education and attendance. It’s essential that the PPTA reconsiders its approach to these meetings for the benefit of the students,” she said.

PPTA Urged to Keep Learning Time a Priority

Meanwhile, Mr. Seymour expressed frustration over the PPTA’s actions, criticizing the union for focusing on “ideology over learning.” He pointed out that the government’s focus is on enhancing student attendance, improving achievement rates, and offering choices to families in education, while the PPTA’s recent meetings appear to detract from these goals.

“We urge the PPTA to consider the broader impact on students and parents,” Mr. Seymour added. “With exam season here, it’s crucial that students have consistency in their learning schedule.”

In response, the Ministry of Education has implemented measures to ensure schools remain open during union meetings, underscoring its commitment to minimizing disruptions. Ms. Stanford reaffirmed that any deviation from this framework, especially during crucial learning hours, compromises the government’s education priorities and the interests of students and families.

The Government has pledged to continue monitoring the situation and advocate for students’ uninterrupted access to learning, reiterating that the importance of attendance and education should remain paramount.