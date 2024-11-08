Tragedy at Sea: Rescue Efforts Underway After Fishing Boat Sinks Near Jeju Island

In a tragic incident off South Korea's Jeju Island, two people perished and 12 remain missing following the sinking of a fishing boat on Friday. Officials reported that the vessel, carrying 27 crew members, sent an alarm at around 4:30 a.m. local time after a nearby boat observed it sinking.

Search and rescue operations were promptly initiated, involving 43 vessels, including three navy ships, and 13 aircraft. Among the rescued, two South Korean nationals succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The remaining missing individuals include two Indonesians, according to Chung Moo-won, a Jeju coast guard official.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the deployment of all available resources to facilitate the rescue mission, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo requested military support for nighttime operations. A survivor noted that the boat capsized while transferring the fishing catch to another vessel, leading to further inquiries into the precise cause of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)