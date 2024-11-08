Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Rescue Efforts Underway After Fishing Boat Sinks Near Jeju Island

A fishing boat sank off South Korea's Jeju Island, leaving two dead and 12 missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, with 15 crew members saved. The incident triggered a large-scale response involving navy ships, aircraft, and divers as authorities investigate the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:52 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Rescue Efforts Underway After Fishing Boat Sinks Near Jeju Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident off South Korea's Jeju Island, two people perished and 12 remain missing following the sinking of a fishing boat on Friday. Officials reported that the vessel, carrying 27 crew members, sent an alarm at around 4:30 a.m. local time after a nearby boat observed it sinking.

Search and rescue operations were promptly initiated, involving 43 vessels, including three navy ships, and 13 aircraft. Among the rescued, two South Korean nationals succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The remaining missing individuals include two Indonesians, according to Chung Moo-won, a Jeju coast guard official.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the deployment of all available resources to facilitate the rescue mission, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo requested military support for nighttime operations. A survivor noted that the boat capsized while transferring the fishing catch to another vessel, leading to further inquiries into the precise cause of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024