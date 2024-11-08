Bridging the Divide: US-China Cooperation Amid Challenges

In the wake of Donald Trump's presidential victory, China's ambassador to the United States has emphasized the vital role of collaboration, particularly in trade, science, and technology. Ambassador Xie Feng's remarks come as Trump, who had initiated a trade war during his initial term, signals potential renewed tensions.

Addressing the U.S.-China Business Council, Xie urged American companies to deepen their engagement with China. He highlighted existing success stories, such as McDonald's expansion in China, as proof of beneficial collaboration. Furthermore, he noted nearly a thousand Starbucks cafes flourishing in Shanghai as a testament to business synergies.

Xie's message focused on transforming differences into opportunities for mutual growth, cautioning against confrontation. He expressed optimism for expanding partnerships tackling global issues like climate change and artificial intelligence, reiterating that bilateral exchanges could yield significant global advancements.

