Midnight Drone Siege: Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine

In a relentless overnight assault, Russia launched a new wave of drone attacks targeting Ukraine, resulting in the death of one and over 30 injuries, Ukrainian officials reported.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that the southern Odesa region was significantly affected, with drone strikes damaging infrastructure and residential properties, leading to one fatality and nine injuries.

The drone assault continued in the central Kyiv region, causing injuries and property damage. Meanwhile, Kharkiv faced airstrikes, injuring at least 25 people. As Russia intensifies its air campaign, Ukrainian defences are increasingly strained close to the war's 1,000-day mark.

