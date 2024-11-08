Left Menu

Midnight Drone Siege: Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Ukraine, injuring over 30 and killing one. Most damage occurred in Odesa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv due to the targeted airstrikes. Ukrainian officials highlight the strain on air defences as Russia persists with its aggressive aerial campaign.

In a relentless overnight assault, Russia launched a new wave of drone attacks targeting Ukraine, resulting in the death of one and over 30 injuries, Ukrainian officials reported.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that the southern Odesa region was significantly affected, with drone strikes damaging infrastructure and residential properties, leading to one fatality and nine injuries.

The drone assault continued in the central Kyiv region, causing injuries and property damage. Meanwhile, Kharkiv faced airstrikes, injuring at least 25 people. As Russia intensifies its air campaign, Ukrainian defences are increasingly strained close to the war's 1,000-day mark.

