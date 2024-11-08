President Murmu Speaks Out: Eradicating Corruption with Prompt Action

President Droupadi Murmu has called for swift legal actions against corruption, asserting that delay or weak responses embolden unethical behavior. Addressing the Central Vigilance Commission's vigilance awareness week, Murmu highlighted trust as the cornerstone of social unity and governmental integrity.

President Murmu explained that corruption not only hinders economic progress but also erodes social trust, fraternity, and national integrity. She urged against blanket suspicion, advocating for actions driven by justice and equality while respecting individual dignity.

Citing government efforts like Direct Benefit Transfers and e-tendering, the President expressed confidence in India's 'zero tolerance against corruption' policy. Over the last decade, USD 12 billion has been seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The vigilance awareness week emphasized integrity, running alongside a campaign focusing on systemic improvements and digital dynamism until mid-November.

(With inputs from agencies.)