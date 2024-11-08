Left Menu

President Murmu Speaks Out: Eradicating Corruption with Prompt Action

President Droupadi Murmu stressed the urgency of prompt legal action against corruption, addressing the vigilance awareness week function by the Central Vigilance Commission. She emphasized that corruption undermines trust in society and government, highlighting measures like Direct Benefit Transfer and e-tendering to combat it effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:19 IST
President Murmu Speaks Out: Eradicating Corruption with Prompt Action
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has called for swift legal actions against corruption, asserting that delay or weak responses embolden unethical behavior. Addressing the Central Vigilance Commission's vigilance awareness week, Murmu highlighted trust as the cornerstone of social unity and governmental integrity.

President Murmu explained that corruption not only hinders economic progress but also erodes social trust, fraternity, and national integrity. She urged against blanket suspicion, advocating for actions driven by justice and equality while respecting individual dignity.

Citing government efforts like Direct Benefit Transfers and e-tendering, the President expressed confidence in India's 'zero tolerance against corruption' policy. Over the last decade, USD 12 billion has been seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The vigilance awareness week emphasized integrity, running alongside a campaign focusing on systemic improvements and digital dynamism until mid-November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024