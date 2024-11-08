Left Menu

Tragedy on the Indian Ocean: Human Smuggling Ring Exposed

Authorities in Comoros arrested a suspected people-smuggler linked to a boat capsizing incident that killed at least 25. The vessel capsized during a journey from Anjouan to Mayotte. While the reason remains unclear, engine trouble was reported. Thousands have risked this dangerous route for better living conditions.

Authorities in the Comoros have arrested a suspect in connection to a tragic human smuggling incident. At least 25 people lost their lives when a boat was deliberately capsized last week, the Comorian coastguard announced. The vessel overturned during a 70 km journey from Anjouan to the French department of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean.

The head of the coastguard, Fahmy Husny El-nassib, disclosed that the boat suffered from engine difficulties, though the motive behind the capsizing was still unknown. Meanwhile, a security source revealed the apprehended individual might be the head of the smuggling network and the boat's owner. The prosecutor's office and the police have not yet commented on the arrest.

Reports from the United Nations' migration agency highlighted a pattern where many have attempted the perilous trip seeking better living standards on the island of Mayotte. This latest tragic incident underscores the risks associated with these journeys.

