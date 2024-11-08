Chaos in Amsterdam: Riots Follow Soccer Match

In the wake of a soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amsterdam's city center erupted into chaos as riots broke out, leading to multiple injuries on Friday night.

Reports indicate that five individuals were hospitalized due to injuries incurred during these disturbances.

Authorities are currently investigating unsettling claims of a possible hostage scenario involving fans of the Israeli team, as well as unverified reports of missing persons. However, official confirmations are still pending.

