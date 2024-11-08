Chaos in Amsterdam: Riots Follow Soccer Match
Following a soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, riots broke out in Amsterdam city center, leading to five people being hospitalized. Police are investigating additional reports of a possible hostage situation and missing persons but have not confirmed these claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
In the wake of a soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amsterdam's city center erupted into chaos as riots broke out, leading to multiple injuries on Friday night.
Reports indicate that five individuals were hospitalized due to injuries incurred during these disturbances.
Authorities are currently investigating unsettling claims of a possible hostage scenario involving fans of the Israeli team, as well as unverified reports of missing persons. However, official confirmations are still pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TCHRD Demands Answers for Missing Tibetans Held in Sichuan
Broad consensus achieved to restore ground situation based on principle of mutual security: Def Minister Rajnath Singh on India-China pact.
Situation in West Asia an understandable concern, widespread anxiety that conflict would spread further: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS session.
Missing Child Mystery in Shahdol: Unpaid School Fees Blamed
Army Commander Reviews Kashmir Security Situation