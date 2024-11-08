Left Menu

Chaos in Amsterdam: Riots Follow Soccer Match

Following a soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, riots broke out in Amsterdam city center, leading to five people being hospitalized. Police are investigating additional reports of a possible hostage situation and missing persons but have not confirmed these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:38 IST
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In the wake of a soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amsterdam's city center erupted into chaos as riots broke out, leading to multiple injuries on Friday night.

Reports indicate that five individuals were hospitalized due to injuries incurred during these disturbances.

Authorities are currently investigating unsettling claims of a possible hostage scenario involving fans of the Israeli team, as well as unverified reports of missing persons. However, official confirmations are still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

