Left Menu

Max Jorgensen Shines in Waratahs' Victory Despite Missing Scoresheet

Max Jorgensen impressed during the NSW Waratahs' win over ACT Brumbies, catching Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt's attention. Despite not scoring, Jorgensen's skills contributed significantly in Super Rugby Pacific. His play raises questions about teammate Joseph Suaalii's return, as Jorgensen shows strong athletic prowess and consistent performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:18 IST
Max Jorgensen Shines in Waratahs' Victory Despite Missing Scoresheet
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rising star Max Jorgensen dazzled during the NSW Waratahs' narrow victory over the ACT Brumbies, even without landing on the scoresheet. His performance didn't go unnoticed by Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt as the British & Irish Lions series looms.

Initially overshadowed by rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii, Jorgensen has been pivotal for the Sydney-based Super Rugby team, accumulating three tries in just five games. His remarkable playmaking was evident last weekend, turning an unlikely situation into a match-winning setup.

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar praised Jorgensen's skills and athleticism, noting the winger's potential for game-changing plays in critical matches. With Suaalii nursing a toe injury, Jorgensen's form may make it difficult for him to reclaim a starting spot next weekend against the Wellington Hurricanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025