Max Jorgensen Shines in Waratahs' Victory Despite Missing Scoresheet
Max Jorgensen impressed during the NSW Waratahs' win over ACT Brumbies, catching Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt's attention. Despite not scoring, Jorgensen's skills contributed significantly in Super Rugby Pacific. His play raises questions about teammate Joseph Suaalii's return, as Jorgensen shows strong athletic prowess and consistent performance.
Rising star Max Jorgensen dazzled during the NSW Waratahs' narrow victory over the ACT Brumbies, even without landing on the scoresheet. His performance didn't go unnoticed by Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt as the British & Irish Lions series looms.
Initially overshadowed by rugby league convert Joseph Suaalii, Jorgensen has been pivotal for the Sydney-based Super Rugby team, accumulating three tries in just five games. His remarkable playmaking was evident last weekend, turning an unlikely situation into a match-winning setup.
Waratahs coach Dan McKellar praised Jorgensen's skills and athleticism, noting the winger's potential for game-changing plays in critical matches. With Suaalii nursing a toe injury, Jorgensen's form may make it difficult for him to reclaim a starting spot next weekend against the Wellington Hurricanes.
