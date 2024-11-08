Left Menu

CBI vs Congress: Supreme Court Seeks Karnataka's Response on DA Case

The Supreme Court has asked Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to respond to a CBI plea challenging the state’s withdrawal of consent for investigating a disproportionate assets case against him. The Karnataka government previously withdrew CBI's probing rights, a decision now contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:29 IST
CBI vs Congress: Supreme Court Seeks Karnataka's Response on DA Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday demanded answers from Karnataka's government and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in response to a plea filed by the CBI.

The plea challenges the government's revocation of its consent for the CBI to investigate a disproportionate assets (DA) case involving Congress leader Shivakumar.

A panel of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan served notices to the state and Shivakumar as they sought their replies. The current Karnataka administration, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reversed the BJP government’s 2019 decision to allow the CBI to probe the DA case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024