CBI vs Congress: Supreme Court Seeks Karnataka's Response on DA Case
The Supreme Court has asked Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to respond to a CBI plea challenging the state’s withdrawal of consent for investigating a disproportionate assets case against him. The Karnataka government previously withdrew CBI's probing rights, a decision now contested.
The Supreme Court on Friday demanded answers from Karnataka's government and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in response to a plea filed by the CBI.
The plea challenges the government's revocation of its consent for the CBI to investigate a disproportionate assets (DA) case involving Congress leader Shivakumar.
A panel of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan served notices to the state and Shivakumar as they sought their replies. The current Karnataka administration, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reversed the BJP government’s 2019 decision to allow the CBI to probe the DA case.
