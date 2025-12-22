Congress Emerges as Opposition Force in Maharashtra Local Body Polls
The Maharashtra Congress has won 41 municipal council president posts and 1006 councillor seats in the state's local body polls. Despite being outperformed by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Congress has positioned itself as the main opposition, notably in regions like Chandrapur, Amravati, and Nagpur.
The Maharashtra Congress claimed 41 municipal council president posts and 1006 councillor seats in the state's local body elections, depicting a strong opposition stance despite formidable adversaries.
According to the party's statement, the Congress stood resilient against the dominance of authoritative power, financial influence, and subversion, becoming the principal opposition force across Maharashtra.
Despite the majority captured by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Congress showed significant presence in regions like Chandrapur, Amravati, and Nagpur, positioning itself as a robust opposition in the political landscape.
