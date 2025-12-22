Left Menu

Congress Emerges as Opposition Force in Maharashtra Local Body Polls

The Maharashtra Congress has won 41 municipal council president posts and 1006 councillor seats in the state's local body polls. Despite being outperformed by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Congress has positioned itself as the main opposition, notably in regions like Chandrapur, Amravati, and Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:05 IST
Congress Emerges as Opposition Force in Maharashtra Local Body Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress claimed 41 municipal council president posts and 1006 councillor seats in the state's local body elections, depicting a strong opposition stance despite formidable adversaries.

According to the party's statement, the Congress stood resilient against the dominance of authoritative power, financial influence, and subversion, becoming the principal opposition force across Maharashtra.

Despite the majority captured by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, Congress showed significant presence in regions like Chandrapur, Amravati, and Nagpur, positioning itself as a robust opposition in the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025