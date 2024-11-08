Terror Associates Arrested for Grenade Attack at Srinagar Flea Market
Srinagar police have arrested three terror associates linked to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit for their involvement in a grenade attack at a flea market that injured 12 people. The trio from Ikhrajpora, motivated by Pakistani handlers, face charges under the UAPA.
Srinagar police have successfully arrested three individuals associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit. The arrests are linked to a grenade attack at a busy flea market in the region on Sunday, which left 12 people injured, according to authorities.
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi confirmed the apprehension of the suspects, identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh, all residents of Ikhrajpora. These arrests are believed to have unraveled the violent incident that rocked the local community.
Details suggest that the attack was orchestrated by Pakistani handlers aiming to disrupt regional peace and stability. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered against the accused, signaling a firm stance against domestic terrorism threats.
