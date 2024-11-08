Left Menu

Legacy of Justice: D Y Chandrachud's Impact on Indian Judiciary

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, India's 50th chief justice, made significant contributions to Indian jurisprudence with landmark judgments on controversial issues like the Ayodhya land dispute, Article 370 abrogation, and decriminalising consensual gay sex. His tenure also included efforts in court digitisation and pioneering live-streaming of court proceedings.

D Y Chandrachud, India's 50th chief justice, has left a remarkable legacy through his extensive career. Known for landmark rulings on pivotal issues like the Ayodhya dispute and Article 370, his judgments have had lasting impacts on both society and law. Chandrachud's contributions include advocating for privacy as a fundamental right and decriminalising consensual gay sex.

On his last day, Chandrachud's decision to partially interrupt the court's summer vacation reflects his commitment to more continual judicial work. While some of his reforms and judgments received criticism, many have been celebrated for advancing justice, individual rights, and enhancing the Indian judiciary's transparency through technology.

Educated at Harvard and a prestigious alum of St Stephen's College, Chandrachud followed in his father's legal footsteps. He played a key role in expanding rights under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and championed live-streaming of court proceedings post-COVID-19. His influence on the judiciary continues to resonate as unresolved cases remain pending.

