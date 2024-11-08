China Urges UK to Revoke Sanctions on Firms
China's embassy in the UK has called for the withdrawal of British sanctions against Chinese companies allegedly supplying materials to Russia's military. The embassy claims that these measures violate international law and infringe on Chinese enterprises' rights, warning of necessary countermeasures to protect these interests.
The Chinese embassy in London has issued a demand for the United Kingdom to retract sanctions placed on Chinese firms. These firms have been accused by Britain of contributing machinery and components to the Russian military.
According to the embassy, the British sanctions breach international legal standards and impinge upon the lawful rights of Chinese businesses. A formal statement from the embassy emphasized China's strong opposition to these actions.
In response to what it sees as an illicit move by the UK, China has threatened to implement measures to safeguard its rights and interests.
