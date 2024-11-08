Tragic Honour Killing in Muzaffarnagar: A Young Woman's Life Cut Short

A tragedy unfolded in Muzaffarnagar as a young woman's body was discovered with gunshot wounds inside an abandoned car, sparking fears of an honour killing. The incident occurred in Rasulpur village under the jurisdiction of the Khatauli police station.

The 27-year-old victim, Himanshi, was reportedly in a relationship with Vineet Kumar, which purportedly faced opposition from her maternal family. The police, led by Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat, are investigating the case extensively but have yet to register it formally.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigations are underway. With the community on edge, the pressure mounts to solve this grievous crime promptly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)