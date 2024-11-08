Left Menu

Rajasthan's Rigorous Crackdown: Seizing Crores Ahead of Bypolls

Enforcement agencies in Rajasthan have seized cash, illegal liquor, and other freebies worth over Rs 92 crore since the model code of conduct was implemented for impending bypolls. Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan emphasized efforts to ensure a fair election, free from undue money and power influences.

In a resolute bid to uphold electoral integrity, enforcement agencies in Rajasthan have executed sweeping operations, confiscating cash, illegal liquor, and other enticements exceeding Rs 92 crore since the activation of the model code of conduct for upcoming by-elections.

With Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan at the helm, officials are ardently striving to insulate the election process from monetary and authoritative interferences, ensuring a transparent democratic exercise.

The bypolls for seven assembly constituencies, including Jhunjhunu and Dausa, are poised for November 13, with results anticipated on November 23, a crucial litmus test for electoral probity in the region.

