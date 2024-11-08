Rajasthan's Rigorous Crackdown: Seizing Crores Ahead of Bypolls
Enforcement agencies in Rajasthan have seized cash, illegal liquor, and other freebies worth over Rs 92 crore since the model code of conduct was implemented for impending bypolls. Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan emphasized efforts to ensure a fair election, free from undue money and power influences.
- Country:
- India
In a resolute bid to uphold electoral integrity, enforcement agencies in Rajasthan have executed sweeping operations, confiscating cash, illegal liquor, and other enticements exceeding Rs 92 crore since the activation of the model code of conduct for upcoming by-elections.
With Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan at the helm, officials are ardently striving to insulate the election process from monetary and authoritative interferences, ensuring a transparent democratic exercise.
The bypolls for seven assembly constituencies, including Jhunjhunu and Dausa, are poised for November 13, with results anticipated on November 23, a crucial litmus test for electoral probity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Illegal Hunter Busted: The Tragic Fate of Maharashtra's Mouse Deer
UN Expert Condemns Israel’s Bombings of Financial Institution in Lebanon as Illegal
Crackdown on Illegal Jeans Dyeing Factories Eases Pollution
Guilty Verdict in Belekeri Illegal Ore Export Case
Illegal Firecrackers Bust in Sector 50 and Palam Vihar