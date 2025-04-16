Ravines Ravaged: Akhilesh Yadav Exposes Illegal Mining in Chambal

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has brought forth alarming allegations of illegal mining and severe environmental degradation in the Chambal ravines in Etawah. On Wednesday, Yadav accused officials of the Uttar Pradesh government of being complicit in the disappearance of entire hills in the region.

Posting on the social media platform X, Yadav questioned potential collusion among officials, suggesting that hills near the historic Sumer Singh Fort might have been surreptitiously transferred to other regions like Basti and Gorakhpur. A video clip was shared, depicting a landscape left partially flattened.

Yadav emphasized the permanence of the environmental damage in his post, questioning how the vanished hills would ever return. Addressing the broader political climate, he critiqued the BJP's environmental stance, stating, ''In the name of today's environment, we do not need the BJP.''

(With inputs from agencies.)