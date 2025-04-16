Mangrove Restoration: Mumbai Fights Illegal Reclamation

Mumbai's Mangrove Cell has initiated strong measures to remove illegal encroachments in Borivali and reclaim unauthorized land near protected coastal zones. This directive followed several site inspections, which unveiled unauthorized reclamation and use of protected areas for film production and other activities.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint leading to inspections that found violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Encroachments were discovered in areas designated as green zones in Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre maps from 2005 and 2018.

Further investigations revealed similar infringements in Eksar village, where illegal land reclamation was evident. The Mangrove Cell recommended detailed inquiries and urged the registration of offenses under relevant environmental laws. Reports have been sent to senior authorities for action.

