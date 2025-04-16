Mangrove Restoration: Mumbai Fights Illegal Reclamation
The Mangrove Cell in Maharashtra has ordered the removal of encroachments and debris in Borivali, Mumbai, to restore mangroves. Unauthorised land use was found near respected green zones, prompting legal action recommendations. Named officials, land reclamations, and specified geography map details underscore the detailed nature of the investigation.
Mumbai's Mangrove Cell has initiated strong measures to remove illegal encroachments in Borivali and reclaim unauthorized land near protected coastal zones. This directive followed several site inspections, which unveiled unauthorized reclamation and use of protected areas for film production and other activities.
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint leading to inspections that found violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Encroachments were discovered in areas designated as green zones in Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre maps from 2005 and 2018.
Further investigations revealed similar infringements in Eksar village, where illegal land reclamation was evident. The Mangrove Cell recommended detailed inquiries and urged the registration of offenses under relevant environmental laws. Reports have been sent to senior authorities for action.
