Left Menu

Mangrove Restoration: Mumbai Fights Illegal Reclamation

The Mangrove Cell in Maharashtra has ordered the removal of encroachments and debris in Borivali, Mumbai, to restore mangroves. Unauthorised land use was found near respected green zones, prompting legal action recommendations. Named officials, land reclamations, and specified geography map details underscore the detailed nature of the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:59 IST
Mangrove Restoration: Mumbai Fights Illegal Reclamation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's Mangrove Cell has initiated strong measures to remove illegal encroachments in Borivali and reclaim unauthorized land near protected coastal zones. This directive followed several site inspections, which unveiled unauthorized reclamation and use of protected areas for film production and other activities.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint leading to inspections that found violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Encroachments were discovered in areas designated as green zones in Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre maps from 2005 and 2018.

Further investigations revealed similar infringements in Eksar village, where illegal land reclamation was evident. The Mangrove Cell recommended detailed inquiries and urged the registration of offenses under relevant environmental laws. Reports have been sent to senior authorities for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025