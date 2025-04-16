Left Menu

Illegal Stay Uncovered: Bangladeshi Couple Detained in Delhi

Delhi Police apprehended a Bangladeshi couple and their child alleged of illegal stay in the Narela Industrial Area. Identified as Hilal Hussain and Taslima Akhtar, they are set for deportation. Despite possessing an Aadhaar card, Hilal failed to provide legal travel or immigration documents.

In a significant move by Delhi Police, a Bangladeshi couple and their child, living allegedly without legal documentation, were apprehended in the Narela Industrial Area. The authorities are preparing to send them to a deportation centre after necessary legal procedures.

The couple, identified as Hilal Hussain and his wife Taslima Akhtar, have been living in India for several years. Hilal originally settled with his family in Yamuna Pushta Jhuggi and later relocated to JJ Colony in Bawana, working as a daily wager.

During his interrogation, Hilal revealed that he had married Taslima around five years ago, and the couple had been residents of Narela since. Although he holds an Aadhaar card, Hilal did not possess valid travel or immigration documents, raising concerns about their legal stay in India.

