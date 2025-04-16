Left Menu

Illegal Sand Mining Operation Thwarted with Arrests in YEIDA Gunfire Incident

Five individuals have been arrested after allegedly opening fire on a YEIDA patrol team attempting to stop illegal sand mining. The incident, involving Dankaur resident Deepak Kasana, occurred as officials confronted the accused on a plot owned by YEIDA. A JCB machine and a dumper were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic confrontation, five individuals were apprehended for allegedly firing at a patrol team from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) while engaging in illegal sand mining activities, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded on Monday night when a patrol unit observed suspicious movements on YEIDA property. As security personnel attempted to halt the excavation of sand, Dankaur resident Deepak Kasana and his associates reportedly resorted to threatening violence, escalating to gunfire and an attempted vehicle overturning using a JCB machine.

Authorities have acted swiftly, arresting the suspects identified as Ravindra, Nikki, Deepak Kasana, Gaurav, and Rahul. Police recovered equipment including a JCB and a dumper on the scene. The accused face charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Mines and Minerals Act, ensuring legal measures against such lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

