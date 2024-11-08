The Compassionate Jurist: Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain's Legacy in the Delhi High Court

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, known for his compassion from the bench, officially retired after a poignant farewell from the Delhi High Court. His departure brings the court's strength down to 36 judges in a court that has a sanctioned strength of 60.

At his farewell, Justice Jain declared that judges should be service providers to litigants, emphasizing that ego has no place in the judiciary. Initially aspiring to be a doctor or engineer, he instead pursued a law degree which changed the trajectory of his life profoundly.

Chief Justice Manmohan hailed Justice Jain as a relief-giving judge who understood social realities deeply. Over three decades, he influenced the judiciary significantly, especially in mediation, where he facilitated resolution in about 20,000 cases. He also had a pivotal role in high-profile legal decisions, leaving a distinct mark on the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)