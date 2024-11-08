Supreme Court Bench Controversy Revisits AMU's Minority Status

Supreme Court Justice Surya Kant has criticized a 1981 decision by a two-judge bench, calling it 'bad in law.' The referral undermined the Chief Justice's authority, challenging the 1967 verdict on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status.

The recent judgment by a seven-judge bench overruled the previous 1967 judgment. Justice Kant emphasized that such referrals disrupt judicial propriety, asserting that only the Chief Justice can determine bench compositions.

Highlighting issues of authority and legal propriety, Justice Kant stressed the potential procedural complications when a lesser bench questions or redirects decisions of a larger bench, further complicating AMU's legal status under India's Constitution.

