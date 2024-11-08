Left Menu

Desperate Conditions: The Struggle for Basic Needs Amidst Displacement

Displacement due to Israeli strikes has forced thousands from Baalbek, Lebanon, into overcrowded shelters. Among the displaced, there is a severe shortage of clean water and essential hygiene supplies, severely impacting vulnerable groups, including women and children. Concerns about health issues, including a rise in infectious diseases, are mounting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:07 IST
Desperate Conditions: The Struggle for Basic Needs Amidst Displacement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a backdrop of escalating conflict in Lebanon, the displacement crisis continues to worsen. Rabab al-Hajj Youssef, like many others, is grappling with dire living conditions at a shelter, struggling with basic hygiene due to a critical shortage of clean water.

After fleeing Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, over 200,000 individuals have sought refuge in overcrowded shelters, facing increasing challenges as winter approaches. The hygiene situation is particularly acute for women, who face limited access to sanitation products and clean water, raising concerns about dignity and health.

Humanitarian agencies are sounding the alarm over potential health crises, with documented outbreaks of infectious diseases like measles and hepatitis A. Experts warn that the lack of adequate sanitation infrastructure in shelters could exacerbate this situation, threatening the wellbeing of the vulnerable displaced population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024