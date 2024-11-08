Left Menu

Bombay High Court Quashes Circular on Construction Worker Registration

The Bombay High Court annulled a Maharashtra government circular that paused construction worker registrations, citing election protocols. The suspension hindered welfare measures for workers. The court emphasized that ongoing statutory activities should proceed and only new policy introductions linked to political functions should be paused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:15 IST
The Bombay High Court has invalidated a Maharashtra government circular that aimed to suspend the registration of construction workers due to the election-related model code of conduct.

Judges Somasekhar Sundaresan and Arif Doctor stated that the ongoing statutory activity should not be hindered by the election code, emphasizing the unnecessary nature of the suspension.

The court ruled that existing welfare measures for construction workers must continue without interruption, stressing that only actions involving political fanfare should be restricted during election periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

