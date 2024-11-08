Bombay High Court Quashes Circular on Construction Worker Registration

The Bombay High Court has invalidated a Maharashtra government circular that aimed to suspend the registration of construction workers due to the election-related model code of conduct.

Judges Somasekhar Sundaresan and Arif Doctor stated that the ongoing statutory activity should not be hindered by the election code, emphasizing the unnecessary nature of the suspension.

The court ruled that existing welfare measures for construction workers must continue without interruption, stressing that only actions involving political fanfare should be restricted during election periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)