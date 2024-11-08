Left Menu

Manohar Lal Reviews Power and Urban Development Initiatives in Chandigarh, Stresses Smart Metering

The meeting brought together senior officials from the UT Government, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ministry of Power, and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to discuss enhancements in infrastructure and service quality for the region.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
In a focused review meeting held today at the UT Secretariat in Chandigarh, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal evaluated the progress and challenges of power sector and urban development schemes within the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The meeting brought together senior officials from the UT Government, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ministry of Power, and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to discuss enhancements in infrastructure and service quality for the region.

Enhanced Efficiency and Renewable Energy Goals The Advisor to the UT Administrator expressed gratitude for the Minister's visit and highlighted the territory's ongoing efforts in power management and urban development, with department officials presenting detailed updates on the power distribution network, consumer base, and advancements in renewable energy.

Shri Manohar Lal addressed the pressing need to reduce Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses, emphasizing that Chandigarh, as an urban region, holds substantial potential to improve efficiency. To achieve this, he recommended that all government buildings be equipped with prepaid smart meters, which would promote timely payment of dues and support financial stability in the sector. He also advised prioritizing the installation of rooftop solar panels on all government buildings, thereby advancing Chandigarh’s commitment to Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) compliance and contributing to India’s larger clean energy goals.

Boosting Financial Viability of Power Sector

The Union Minister stressed that timely payment of government dues was essential to avoid disruptions in service and to ensure the power utility's financial health, ultimately benefiting citizens with uninterrupted and reliable electricity. This aligns with Chandigarh’s broader goal of making life easier for its electricity consumers through streamlined operations.

Strengthening Urban Development Initiatives Discussions also covered various urban development programs aimed at improving living standards, infrastructure, and sustainable growth within the UT. Minister Manohar Lal pledged continued support from the Government of India, reaffirming the commitment to making Chandigarh a model urban territory in terms of energy efficiency, infrastructure, and sustainable urban development.

The session concluded with a commitment to collaborate further on urban advancements and to leverage federal support for transforming Chandigarh into a smart, sustainable city. With strategic efforts in both energy efficiency and infrastructure, Chandigarh is expected to see significant improvements in both urban facilities and energy management in the coming years.

