Thwarted Iranian Plot to Assassinate Trump Revealed

The U.S. Justice Department has unveiled charges related to a foiled Iranian plan to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump. The plot involved a directive from an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official to surveil and kill Trump, according to a federal court complaint in Manhattan.

Updated: 08-11-2024 22:33 IST
The Justice Department has disclosed charges in a blocked Iranian conspiracy to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump before the presidential election.

A Manhattan federal court's criminal complaint outlines instructions from an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official to plan and execute Trump's assassination.

The charges shed light on tensions amid the high-stakes political transition in the U.S.

