Controversy Erupts Over Uttarakhand Power Chief's Extension Amid Corruption Allegations

The Congress has criticized the Uttarakhand government for extending the tenure of Power Corporation MD Anil Yadav, alleging corruption. Vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana highlighted ongoing corruption under BJP rule and questioned the delay in appointing a Lokayukta and releasing the investigation report on Yadav's assets.

Dehradun | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:11 IST
The Congress party has lashed out at the Uttarakhand government's decision to extend the tenure of Anil Yadav, Managing Director of Uttarakhand Power Corporation, labeling it the ''height of corruption.''

Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana claimed that corruption has escalated during the BJP's governance, with corrupt officials allegedly being shielded by the administration.

Dhasmana voiced his concerns at a press conference, stating that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in charge of the energy department, must have been aware of the extension. He demanded to know when a Lokayukta will be appointed and when the investigation report on Yadav will be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

