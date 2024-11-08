Left Menu

Tragic Incident Exposes Vulnerabilities in Market Safety

A minor and two youths were arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in a market's toilet in Bijnor. The incident happened while the child was with her mother, grazing animals. A case has been filed, and the accused are booked under severe legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a deeply troubling incident that has shaken the community, a minor and two young men were apprehended for reportedly assaulting a six-year-old girl in a market restroom in Bijnor's Kotwali Dehat area, officials revealed on Friday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Ram Arj, the horrific event unfolded when the young girl was accompanying her mother, who was tending to animals near the market. While the mother was momentarily away, the suspects—Junaid (20), Visal (18), and another minor—allegedly took the girl to the restroom where the crime occurred.

The authorities swiftly responded by registering a case and arresting the accused individuals. The minor suspect will face a juvenile court, and the victim has undergone a medical examination. The suspects face charges under the BNS and POCSO Act, highlighting the serious legal repercussions they now face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

