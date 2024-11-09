FBI Foils Iranian Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump

The FBI has successfully intercepted a plot orchestrated by the Iranian regime to assassinate Donald Trump, as revealed by the Department of Justice on Friday. This development has led to the charging of an Iranian national and the arrest of two American citizens involved in this conspiracy.

Farhad Shakeri, 51, supposedly residing in Iran and affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been charged in absentia. American individuals Carlisle Rivera and Jonathon Loadholt were arrested in New York for their roles. Shakeri reported he was instructed by Iran to develop a murder plan for the re-elected President Trump.

The Department of Justice further exposed plans by Shakeri to surveil Jewish Americans in New York and target Israeli tourists, while offering substantial financial incentives. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland condemned these threats, affirming the US's commitment to national security amid persistent Iranian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)