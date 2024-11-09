In a recent update, the U.N. Human Rights Office has raised concerns about the civilian toll in the ongoing Gaza conflict, highlighting that women and children account for nearly 70% of the confirmed fatalities. This revelation underscores what the U.N. describes as severe breaches of international humanitarian law.

According to the U.N., 8,119 deaths have been verified, a figure significantly lower than the over 43,000 reported by Palestinian health authorities. Despite the discrepancy, the U.N. findings support Palestinian claims regarding the demographics of the victims.

Israel dismisses the report, asserting that Hamas' tactics are to blame for civilian casualties. The report calls for an impartial judicial review of the alleged violations, emphasizing the need for comprehensive and unbiased investigation mechanisms.

