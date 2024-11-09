Racist Text Campaign Sparks Nationwide Outcry and Investigations

In the aftermath of the presidential election, federal and state agencies are urgently investigating a disturbing campaign of racist text messages targeting Black Americans across several states. Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission are leading the inquiries into these hate-filled communications.

These messages, reported in states from New York to California, cynically invoked the era of slavery and particularly targeted Black students, spreading fear and distress. Authorities revealed that the messages instructed recipients to prepare for forced labor on 'plantations,' a chilling rhetoric reminiscent of America's darkest past.

The attackers, who skillfully used technology to shield their identities, presented a new kind of racial intimidation. Law enforcement, now armed with advanced digital tools, remains resolute in tracking down and prosecuting those responsible for sowing discord and panic through this vile exploitation of technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)