Left Menu

Stabbing Spree Shakes Downtown Seattle

A man suspected of stabbing ten people in downtown Seattle has been arrested. Deputy Chief Eric Barden stated that the suspect appeared to randomly target victims, with only one victim being robbed. The attacks, deemed a mass casualty event, resulted in various injuries. Victims helped identify the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 06:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 06:21 IST
Stabbing Spree Shakes Downtown Seattle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suspect behind a series of stabbings in downtown Seattle has been apprehended, according to police. The attacks, which began early Thursday, targeted 10 individuals, primarily men, across two days.

Deputy Chief Eric Barden reported that nine out of the ten victims were male, with injuries ranging from superficial cuts to severe wounds. Four people were seriously injured and required hospitalization.

In an unusual trend for the United States, known for mass shootings rather than stabbing incidents, this case has been labeled a 'mass casualty event.' The suspect was identified by some victims post-arrest, with a weapon recovered near him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024