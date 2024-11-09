Stabbing Spree Shakes Downtown Seattle
A man suspected of stabbing ten people in downtown Seattle has been arrested. Deputy Chief Eric Barden stated that the suspect appeared to randomly target victims, with only one victim being robbed. The attacks, deemed a mass casualty event, resulted in various injuries. Victims helped identify the suspect.
A suspect behind a series of stabbings in downtown Seattle has been apprehended, according to police. The attacks, which began early Thursday, targeted 10 individuals, primarily men, across two days.
Deputy Chief Eric Barden reported that nine out of the ten victims were male, with injuries ranging from superficial cuts to severe wounds. Four people were seriously injured and required hospitalization.
In an unusual trend for the United States, known for mass shootings rather than stabbing incidents, this case has been labeled a 'mass casualty event.' The suspect was identified by some victims post-arrest, with a weapon recovered near him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
