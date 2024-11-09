Left Menu

India's Historic Step: Nationwide Caste Survey Revolution

The Congress announced plans for a nationwide caste survey, highlighting the necessity of lifting the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap for underrepresented casts. The survey, emphasizing Telangana's aspirations and national blueprint goals, seeks social and economic justice aligned with the country's constitutional vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:41 IST
The Congress party announced intentions to initiate a nationwide caste survey while challenging the Supreme Court's reservations quota of 50%. This move aligns with their ambition to reshape the socio-economic landscape of India by addressing the demands of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communication in-charge, highlighted the significance of the caste survey set to launch in Telangana, deploying 80,000 enumerators to survey over 1.17 crore households. This marks the first government-led caste survey since 1931, aiming to fulfill the Telangana Movement's aspirations.

Rahul Gandhi affirmed the commitment to the survey, which serves as a blueprint for broader implementation. Congress underlines this initiative as a stride toward comprehensive justice, resonating with the visions of the framers of the Indian Constitution.

