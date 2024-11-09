India's Historic Step: Nationwide Caste Survey Revolution
The Congress announced plans for a nationwide caste survey, highlighting the necessity of lifting the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap for underrepresented casts. The survey, emphasizing Telangana's aspirations and national blueprint goals, seeks social and economic justice aligned with the country's constitutional vision.
The Congress party announced intentions to initiate a nationwide caste survey while challenging the Supreme Court's reservations quota of 50%. This move aligns with their ambition to reshape the socio-economic landscape of India by addressing the demands of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress's communication in-charge, highlighted the significance of the caste survey set to launch in Telangana, deploying 80,000 enumerators to survey over 1.17 crore households. This marks the first government-led caste survey since 1931, aiming to fulfill the Telangana Movement's aspirations.
Rahul Gandhi affirmed the commitment to the survey, which serves as a blueprint for broader implementation. Congress underlines this initiative as a stride toward comprehensive justice, resonating with the visions of the framers of the Indian Constitution.
