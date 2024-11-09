Kerala CM Criticizes Central Government's Inaction on Landslide Relief
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the Central government for not providing financial aid after July's landslides in Wayanad. Despite numerous requests and reminders, no assistance has come, which has raised concerns about state neglect. The remarks were made during a campaign in the Chelakkara assembly constituency.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticized the lack of Central government assistance for landslide relief aid in Wayanad, where the natural disaster in July claimed over 200 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes.
Speaking at a public meeting during the campaign for an LDF candidate in the Chelakkara assembly constituency, Vijayan noted that while Kerala made several reminders to the Centre, including a unanimous resolution, no financial help had been forthcoming. He questioned why Kerala was treated differently than other states affected by natural disasters.
Earlier on October 31, the CM had accused the Centre of demonstrating "cruel neglect" towards Kerala, highlighting that 90 days post-disaster, no financial aid had been sanctioned for rehabilitation efforts. The bypoll in the Chelakkara assembly constituency is set for November 13.
