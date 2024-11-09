Justice B R Gavai Appointed as NALSA Executive Chairman
Justice B R Gavai has been nominated as the executive chairman of NALSA, set to begin his tenure on November 11. The appointment was announced by the Department of Justice, marking Gavai as the seniormost judge after the Chief Justice of India, who serves as NALSA's patron-in-chief.
Justice B R Gavai is set to step into a significant role as he assumes the position of executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), effective from November 11.
The Department of Justice confirmed his nomination, following the tradition of appointing the seniormost judge after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) as executive chair.
With the transition of the current CJI, D Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and subsequently Justice Gavai, are positioned to lead the authority that champions free legal aid for disadvantaged communities.
