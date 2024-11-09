Justice B R Gavai Appointed as NALSA Executive Chairman

Justice B R Gavai is set to step into a significant role as he assumes the position of executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), effective from November 11.

The Department of Justice confirmed his nomination, following the tradition of appointing the seniormost judge after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) as executive chair.

With the transition of the current CJI, D Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and subsequently Justice Gavai, are positioned to lead the authority that champions free legal aid for disadvantaged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)