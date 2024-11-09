Left Menu

Justice B R Gavai Appointed as NALSA Executive Chairman

Justice B R Gavai has been nominated as the executive chairman of NALSA, set to begin his tenure on November 11. The appointment was announced by the Department of Justice, marking Gavai as the seniormost judge after the Chief Justice of India, who serves as NALSA's patron-in-chief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:31 IST
Justice B R Gavai Appointed as NALSA Executive Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Justice B R Gavai is set to step into a significant role as he assumes the position of executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), effective from November 11.

The Department of Justice confirmed his nomination, following the tradition of appointing the seniormost judge after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) as executive chair.

With the transition of the current CJI, D Y Chandrachud, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and subsequently Justice Gavai, are positioned to lead the authority that champions free legal aid for disadvantaged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024