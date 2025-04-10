Hitachi Elevates Bharat Kaushal to Executive Chairman in Strategic Leadership Move

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi has announced the promotion of Bharat Kaushal, currently the Managing Director of Hitachi India, to the role of Executive Chairman. This transition, effective April 1, 2025, is expected to bolster the company's innovation and growth strategy in India's digital transformation landscape.

Kaushal, who made history as Hitachi India's first Indian Managing Director in 2017, will retain his position as acting Managing Director. His tenure has been marked by significant contributions to the company's success across sectors like energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and urban mobility, while also strengthening strategic partnerships.

In his new role, Kaushal aims to navigate Hitachi's expansive growth and commit to delivering sustainable, cutting-edge solutions that align with the company's long-term goals, fostering impactful socio-economic development throughout India.

(With inputs from agencies.)