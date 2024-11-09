Left Menu

Kerala High Court Overrules Judge, Approves 16-Year-Old's Abortion

The Kerala High Court division bench overturned a single judge's denial of a 16-year-old rape victim's abortion request. The bench highlighted the absence of a psychiatrist's evaluation in the initial decision. After the psychiatrist's report, the court authorized the medical termination of the over 26-week pregnancy in the minor's best interest.

The Kerala High Court's division bench has overturned a previous order denying a 16-year-old rape victim's plea for an abortion, sanctioning the medical termination of her over 26-week pregnancy.

The decision came after the bench, comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu, noted that the single judge failed to consider a psychiatrist's evaluation, despite the medical board's opinion indicating the victim's significant mental trauma.

Subsequent to a psychiatrist's assessment, which confirmed mental health risks for the minor, the court promptly directed the Government Medical College Hospital to proceed with the procedure, while mandating the preservation of foetus samples for further medical analysis.

