Intensified Operations: Northern Commander’s Review at White Knight Corps

The Northern Command's Lt Gen M V Sudhindra Kumar visited the White Knight Corps to assess operational readiness amid intensified anti-terrorism efforts in Kishtwar district. Recent incidents led to the deaths of a Junior Commissioned Officer and two Village Defence Guards during the ongoing search for terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 09:49 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic visit on Tuesday, Army's Northern Commander, Lt Gen M V Sudhindra Kumar, evaluated the operational preparedness at the White Knight Corps headquarters. The inspection occurs amid ongoing anti-terror operations targeting forest areas in Kishtwar district, following deadly attacks on Army personnel and Village Defence Guards.

The Northern Command announced on the platform X that Lt Gen Kumar's trip to the White Knight Corps, officially termed XVI Corps, focused on bolstering high standards of professionalism and vigilance among troops actively engaged in counter-terrorism missions.

Security forces have persisted in a massive search effort across Keshwan, Kuntwara, and adjacent forests to apprehend terrorists responsible for recent killings. Despite no recent engagements, officials remain on alert due to ongoing threats in the region, highlighting a concerning rise in terror incidents across various districts of Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

