Intensified Operations: Northern Commander’s Review at White Knight Corps

In a strategic visit on Tuesday, Army's Northern Commander, Lt Gen M V Sudhindra Kumar, evaluated the operational preparedness at the White Knight Corps headquarters. The inspection occurs amid ongoing anti-terror operations targeting forest areas in Kishtwar district, following deadly attacks on Army personnel and Village Defence Guards.

The Northern Command announced on the platform X that Lt Gen Kumar's trip to the White Knight Corps, officially termed XVI Corps, focused on bolstering high standards of professionalism and vigilance among troops actively engaged in counter-terrorism missions.

Security forces have persisted in a massive search effort across Keshwan, Kuntwara, and adjacent forests to apprehend terrorists responsible for recent killings. Despite no recent engagements, officials remain on alert due to ongoing threats in the region, highlighting a concerning rise in terror incidents across various districts of Jammu.

(With inputs from agencies.)