Postmaster Vanishes with Depositors’ Funds in Odisha's Jajpur District

A postmaster from Kuanalo post office in Odisha's Jajpur district is on the run after allegedly embezzling around Rs 50 lakh from depositors' savings accounts. The scandal surfaced when a depositor tried to withdraw funds. An inquiry is underway as depositors demand their money back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A postmaster in Odisha's Jajpur district has reportedly fled after allegedly misappropriating approximately Rs 50 lakh of depositors' funds, according to officials. The incident has triggered outrage among affected depositors.

Kodanadhara Boitai, the postmaster of Kuanalo post office, allegedly siphoned the money from over 50 depositors and has been missing since October 23. The matter came to light when a woman attempted to withdraw money, only to be turned away with excuses about passbooks being sent for interest calculations.

A departmental inquiry is underway, and depositors have staged protests demanding the return of their funds. Jajpur Postal Division's Assistant Superintendent, Harisankar Subudhi, confirmed the embezzlement and assured stringent action against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

