Revolutionizing Justice: CJI Sanjiv Khanna's Vision for Judicial Reform

The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, announced a shift in court protocol, stating that oral submissions for urgent listings would be replaced by emails or written letters. This move aims to streamline the process and provide reasons for urgency in a more organized manner.

Sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice, Khanna is committed to a citizen-centric judicial reform agenda. He emphasized the judiciary's role as a constitutional guardian responsible for ensuring justice and equal treatment for all citizens, irrespective of their status. Khanna outlined practical steps to make courts more accessible, including reducing backlogs and simplifying legal processes.

Supporting fair and unbiased legal proceedings, the Chief Justice plans to enhance mediation as an efficient method of dispute resolution. His vision includes prioritizing the reduction of trial durations and adopting a systematic approach to criminal case management, making justice readily available to all citizens.

