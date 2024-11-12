Left Menu

Global Leaders Converge Sans Star Power at Climate Conference

The United Nations annual climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, sees a notable absence of major world leaders. Unlike past events, 2024's talks focus on strategy over celebrity, with key polluters like the US and China not represented. Discussions emphasize the urgency needed to combat climate change.

  Azerbaijan

This week, the United Nations climate conference taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, is drawing global leaders, but not the ones typically associated with high-profile global diplomacy. In contrast to previous conferences, this year's event lacks the presence of renowned leaders from major carbon-emitting nations, such as the United States and China.

The absence of these major players highlights a significant gap in political urgency surrounding climate action. Climate scientist Bill Hare attributes the lack of participation to insufficient political will, suggesting that this explains the current chaotic state of climate response.

Nevertheless, important discussions are expected as leaders from climate-vulnerable nations step into the spotlight, aiming to raise awareness and catalyze action at the COP29 conference. The event underscores the ongoing challenges in marshaling a unified, global approach to climate change.

