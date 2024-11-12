Govt Strengthens Public Records Act to Improve Record Access for Abuse Survivors

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced changes to the Public Records Act to bolster record-keeping standards in government agencies, a response to issues raised by survivors of abuse in care and recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. The amendments, introduced as part of the Responding to Abuse in Care Legislation Amendment Bill, were presented for a first reading in Parliament, aiming to improve transparency, access, and accuracy of public records.

“These changes empower the Chief Archivist to conduct more frequent audits when necessary and work collaboratively with agencies to create action plans and issue performance notices where there is a need for improvement,” Ms. van Velden said. The amendments focus on agencies with low “information management maturity,” ensuring they maintain and store records responsibly.

Key Changes for Enhanced Oversight and Accountability

One of the most significant changes allows the Chief Archivist to review how records are created and managed within government agencies, ensuring records are both accessible and accurate. Previously, Archives New Zealand relied on external auditors for agency evaluations, but under the new legislation, it will conduct its own independent audits, strengthening oversight and direct accountability.

"Survivors have shared the immense importance of accessing their personal records,” said van Velden. “This feedback is reflected in the Royal Commission’s recommendations, and these legislative changes respond directly to that need. Survivors frequently faced barriers to obtaining their records, and the documentation that existed was often inadequate or inaccurate.”

The changes specifically address Recommendations 81-83 of Whanaketia, the Royal Commission’s final report. These recommendations emphasize the need for better record-keeping practices for individuals in care to ensure survivors have access to accurate historical records and can fully understand their time in the care system.

Improved Record Access for Survivors and Families

By improving the quality and accessibility of records, these amendments aim to support survivors of abuse who seek information about their care histories. Ms. van Velden emphasized that these changes would not only benefit survivors but also provide a framework for maintaining accurate records for all New Zealanders who are currently in care or may enter the system in the future.

To further aid in oversight, the amendments include measures to address record deficiencies proactively. Under the new framework, the Chief Archivist can implement action plans with specific government agencies that need support, enabling a more responsive and structured approach to resolving record-keeping issues.

Building a Transparent and Accessible Care System

The changes to the Public Records Act are part of a broader effort to improve the care system’s transparency and protect vulnerable populations. By ensuring agencies document individuals' experiences accurately and maintain records that can be accessed by those seeking them, the government is addressing critical gaps that previously hindered survivors from accessing their personal histories.

Ms. van Velden concluded, “I am pleased to introduce these amendments, which will strengthen record-keeping practices and create a more accountable and accessible system. For survivors and their families, this will mean easier access to records, helping them understand their past experiences in care and ensuring better documentation for all New Zealanders.”

This reform is one of several steps taken to fulfil the recommendations of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. The Bill includes various measures to prevent abuse in the future, improve current conditions, and recognize the experiences of those who have already been affected.