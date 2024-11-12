Trump's Immigration Enforcers: Strategies for a Controversial Comeback

As Donald Trump hints at revamping his hardline immigration stance in potential forthcoming years, familiar faces are set to return to key roles. Stephen Miller and Thomas Homan, both pivotal actors in the former administration's immigration strategies, continue to wield considerable influence over Trump's policy courses.

Stephen Miller, now leading America First Legal, stands as a staunch proponent of Trump's previous policies which included controversial family separations. Meanwhile, Thomas Homan has applied his extensive background in immigration enforcement to establish Border 911 Foundation Inc., further advocating against illegal immigration.

With Trump seeking a repeat term, he vows a historic deportation initiative targeting the estimated 11 million undocumented individuals. Questions linger on operational specifics, yet Miller and Homan's steadfast approach, branding illegal immigration as a straightforward legal issue, continues to steer the conversation toward a stricter stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)