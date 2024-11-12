Dutch Court Overturns Shell Emissions Ruling

A Dutch appeals court has overturned a landmark ruling, sparing energy giant Shell from a mandated carbon emissions cut of 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. The initial order, seen as a climate victory in 2021, was challenged by Shell and found favor with the appeal's court.

The decision represents a setback for Friends of the Earth, the environmental group behind the original lawsuit. Despite this defeat, Donald Pols, director at the Dutch branch, emphasized the critical role the case has played in pushing the conversation about corporate responsibility in climate change.

Presiding Judge Carla Joustra noted that Shell already aligns its emissions targets with those demanded by environmentalists, covering both its direct operations and purchased energy emissions. Furthermore, she pointed out that forcing Shell to cut emissions from the sale of its products might have little effect, as others could supply these products.

