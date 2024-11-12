Left Menu

Dutch Court Overturns Shell Emissions Ruling

A Dutch appeals court has overturned a previous ruling that ordered Shell to significantly cut its carbon emissions by 2030. This decision is a setback for environmental group Friends of the Earth, but it emphasizes the ongoing debate on corporate responsibility in battling climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:55 IST
Dutch Court Overturns Shell Emissions Ruling
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:

A Dutch appeals court has overturned a landmark ruling, sparing energy giant Shell from a mandated carbon emissions cut of 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels. The initial order, seen as a climate victory in 2021, was challenged by Shell and found favor with the appeal's court.

The decision represents a setback for Friends of the Earth, the environmental group behind the original lawsuit. Despite this defeat, Donald Pols, director at the Dutch branch, emphasized the critical role the case has played in pushing the conversation about corporate responsibility in climate change.

Presiding Judge Carla Joustra noted that Shell already aligns its emissions targets with those demanded by environmentalists, covering both its direct operations and purchased energy emissions. Furthermore, she pointed out that forcing Shell to cut emissions from the sale of its products might have little effect, as others could supply these products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024