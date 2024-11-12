Left Menu

Israel's Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Unmet U.S. Demands and Rising Challenges

International aid groups report that Israel has not met U.S. demands to improve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Despite some measures, including increased aid access, the situation, especially in Northern Gaza, risks escalating towards famine. U.S. conditions may lead to restrictions on military aid if unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:54 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

International aid organizations have accused Israel of failing to meet specific U.S. demands aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by the stipulated deadline. This comes after the U.S. issued a warning on October 13, mandating steps to enhance aid distribution within 30 days, threatening possible military aid sanctions.

A detailed report from groups such as Oxfam and Save the Children highlights that not only did Israel fall short of the U.S. criteria, but several actions exacerbated conditions, particularly in Northern Gaza. The ongoing Israeli military operations have intensified displacement, especially around hospitals and shelters, in efforts to counteract Hamas fighters.

Furthermore, food security experts have sounded alarms about impending famine in Northern Gaza. Although Israel asserts compliance with most U.S. demands, including opening a new aid crossing, the crisis persists. Despite some international aid deliveries, the U.S. has not confirmed whether the conditions have been adequately addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

