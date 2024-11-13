Left Menu

Husband Sentenced to Life for Dowry Murder

A court in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, sentenced Jitendra Chauhan to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Preeti Chauhan, over a dowry dispute. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, with an additional six-month jail term if unpaid. The incident occurred in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 13-11-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 11:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district has sentenced Jitendra Chauhan to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his wife, Preeti Chauhan, three years ago. The decision was announced by Additional Sessions and Special Judge Fast Track Court Phool Chand Kushwaha.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Asit Kumar Singh, the tragic incident took place on December 21, 2021, when Preeti Chauhan was strangled by her husband in Rajmandir Kala village for refusing to arrange a Rs 50,000 dowry. The court also imposed a Rs 20,000 fine on Chauhan, with a six-month additional jail term if the fine remains unpaid.

Following Preeti Chauhan's murder, local police registered a case of murder and dowry harassment under the Indian Penal Code at the Kolhui police station. This investigation led to the arrest and subsequent conviction of Jitendra Chauhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

