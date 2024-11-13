Left Menu

Government Awards Scholarships to Boost Support for Agriculture Sector

Six Students Receive $5,000 Scholarships to Enhance Primary Industry Advisory Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:45 IST
Minister McClay highlighted the government’s commitment to easing regulatory pressures and promoting innovation within the agriculture industry. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand coalition government has announced that six promising tertiary students have been awarded scholarships to support the agriculture sector through specialized advisory roles, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard revealed today. The initiative, funded by the On Farm Support Science Scholarships program, aims to create a skilled advisory workforce capable of assisting farmers and growers as they navigate an evolving agricultural landscape.

Minister McClay highlighted the government’s commitment to easing regulatory pressures and promoting innovation within the agriculture industry. “We are reducing the regulatory burden on farmers and growers and providing support to adapt and innovate, which includes funding the On Farm Support Science Scholarships,” he stated. “These scholarships are crucial in building a knowledgeable advisory sector that can deliver specialized, practical support to our primary industries.”

The scholarships, each valued at $5,000, have been awarded to six students with a strong commitment to the agriculture sector. Lincoln University students Georgia Higinbottom, Ashton Robinson, and Henry Bartrum, as well as Massey University students Mac Williams and Ella Bryan and Otago University student Georgie Burdon, will each receive funding to support their studies in agricultural science, veterinary science, science, or commerce.

Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard praised the recipients as “the future of primary industry advisory services,” emphasizing that their expertise will be instrumental in advancing New Zealand’s food and fibre sectors. “These impressive scholarship recipients will play a key role in helping our food and fibre sector thrive, providing insights and practical support that are essential for the sector’s long-term success,” he said.

New Zealand’s agriculture sector remains a cornerstone of the national economy, with food and fibre exports contributing $53.3 billion in revenue as of June 2024. The On Farm Support Science Scholarships are part of the government’s larger goal of doubling export values in the next decade, positioning New Zealand as a global leader in sustainable and innovative agriculture.

In addition to scholarships, the government has committed to bolstering rural support networks and investing in research to ensure that New Zealand’s agriculture remains resilient in the face of global challenges like climate change, supply chain disruptions, and shifting consumer preferences.

