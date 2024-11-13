Indian Patent Office Alerts on IP Application Fraud

The Indian Patent Office has raised a red flag over fraudsters who manipulate data from its website to dupe applicants seeking help with their intellectual property (IP) applications. This scheme involves soliciting payments from unsuspecting individuals.

The Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks, through a public notice, cautioned stakeholders about these deceptive practices aimed at manipulating those who have applied or are interested in applying for patents, designs, trademarks, geographical indications (GIs), or copyrights. The office emphasized that the application process adheres strictly to legal provisions without tolerance for unethical practices.

Applicants have been urged to report any such dubious claims to the patent office immediately. The authority affirmed its right to pursue legal action against individuals perpetrating these frauds.

(With inputs from agencies.)