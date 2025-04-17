Tata Motors Sets Record with 250 Patents in FY25

Tata Motors recently announced that it has filed a record 250 patents and 148 design applications in the fiscal year 2025, marking its highest annual filings to date. These innovations center around automotive megatrends including Connectivity, Electrification, Sustainability, and Safety, also incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as hydrogen vehicles and fuel cells.

Additionally, the filings cover various vehicle components such as batteries, powertrains, body and trim, suspensions, brakes, HVAC systems, and emission controls. During the same period, the company submitted 81 copyright applications and was granted 68 new patents, raising its total granted patents to 918.

'With a growing portfolio of pioneering technologies, we remain committed to supporting nation-building through our innovative solutions,' remarked Rajendra Petkar, Tata Motors' President and Chief Technology Officer. Looking forward, Tata Motors aims to continue shaping the future of mobility, catering to the evolving aspirations of customers and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)