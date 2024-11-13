Left Menu

Trump Taps Musk and Ramaswamy to Lead New Government Efficiency Drive

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The initiative aims to improve governance and curb wasteful expenditures, with a completion target of July 4, 2026, the nation's 250th Independence Day.

Updated: 13-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:51 IST
In a significant move, US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Tesla's Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This new initiative focuses on enhancing governance and eliminating wasteful spending.

The announcement was made late Tuesday, with Trump setting a deadline of July 4, 2026, aligning with the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. Ramaswamy, making history as the first Indian American appointed to Trump's administration, is tasked with significant reforms starting January 20 next year.

Musk and Ramaswamy have been given a monumental task: drive structural reform, reduce bureaucracy, and cut wasteful expenditures in the federal government, which currently racks up an annual USD 6.5 trillion in spending. The President-elect likens this venture to the historic Manhattan Project, aiming for transformative results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

