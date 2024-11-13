Trump Taps Musk and Ramaswamy to Lead New Government Efficiency Drive

In a significant move, US President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Tesla's Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This new initiative focuses on enhancing governance and eliminating wasteful spending.

The announcement was made late Tuesday, with Trump setting a deadline of July 4, 2026, aligning with the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. Ramaswamy, making history as the first Indian American appointed to Trump's administration, is tasked with significant reforms starting January 20 next year.

Musk and Ramaswamy have been given a monumental task: drive structural reform, reduce bureaucracy, and cut wasteful expenditures in the federal government, which currently racks up an annual USD 6.5 trillion in spending. The President-elect likens this venture to the historic Manhattan Project, aiming for transformative results.

(With inputs from agencies.)