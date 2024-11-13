Philippines Embraces ICC Inquiry into Duterte's Drug War
The Philippine government announced that it would comply if the ICC sought former President Duterte's arrest over his war on drugs, marking a potential shift in policy. Duterte, however, remains unfazed, urging the ICC to expedite their investigation into alleged crimes against humanity during his presidency.
In a significant twist, the Philippine government, on Wednesday, stated it would not obstruct former President Rodrigo Duterte if he chooses to surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC), should an arrest request arise from his controversial war on drugs.
During a congressional hearing, Duterte remained unyielding, declaring that the ICC does not intimidate him. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr indicated readiness to consider an Interpol request, marking a potential policy shift towards ICC cooperation.
Despite Duterte's previous withdrawal of the Philippines from the ICC, the court maintains jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed before the withdrawal. More than 6,200 deaths were reported in the anti-drug operations, though rights groups suggest a higher toll.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
First Non-Western Chief: Valdecy Urquiza Leads Interpol Towards Diversity
Valdecy Urquiza: Interpol's New Diversity Champion
Police Minister and SAPS Officials Strengthen International Cooperation at INTERPOL General Assembly
Bangladesh Seeks Interpol's Help for Ex-PM Hasina's Repatriation
Interpol Red Notice Sought for Bangladesh's Ousted Leader Sheikh Hasina