Philippines Embraces ICC Inquiry into Duterte's Drug War

The Philippine government announced that it would comply if the ICC sought former President Duterte's arrest over his war on drugs, marking a potential shift in policy. Duterte, however, remains unfazed, urging the ICC to expedite their investigation into alleged crimes against humanity during his presidency.

Updated: 13-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:47 IST
In a significant twist, the Philippine government, on Wednesday, stated it would not obstruct former President Rodrigo Duterte if he chooses to surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC), should an arrest request arise from his controversial war on drugs.

During a congressional hearing, Duterte remained unyielding, declaring that the ICC does not intimidate him. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr indicated readiness to consider an Interpol request, marking a potential policy shift towards ICC cooperation.

Despite Duterte's previous withdrawal of the Philippines from the ICC, the court maintains jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed before the withdrawal. More than 6,200 deaths were reported in the anti-drug operations, though rights groups suggest a higher toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

